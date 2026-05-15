Uganda: Floods Leave Malaba Residents Homeless, Hungry and Fearing Disease Outbreak

Residents of Malaba Town Council are grappling with devastating floods that have submerged villages, destroyed homes and crops, and heightened fears of a possible disease outbreak following weeks of relentless rainfall.

A visit to the affected areas revealed waterlogged villages, collapsing houses and families struggling to salvage their belongings as floodwaters continue to wreak havoc whenever it rains. The worst affected areas include Amagoro Central and Amagoro A villages, where hundreds of households have reportedly been displaced.

Many residents say they have suffered heavy losses after their homes and property were submerged by the floods.

"My solar panel and other household items like clothes and utensils were all buried," said Anna Amase, one of the affected residents.

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The floods have also destroyed food crops, leaving many families uncertain about their next source of food. Residents say excessive water has caused crops, especially cassava, to rot in gardens.

"Most of the property affected are crops in the gardens, especially cassava," said Peter Ayet, a resident.

Beyond the destruction of homes and crops, sanitation conditions in the area have worsened after several latrines filled up and overflowed, spreading foul-smelling waste across parts of the community.

Local leaders warn that the situation could trigger outbreaks of waterborne diseases because many residents depend on locally dug water sources for domestic use.

"Diseases are most likely to break out because waste from latrines is flowing everywhere, yet our children are moving through dirty water. We are really worried," said Robert Ojulo, a Village Health Team member.

Another resident, Peter Ayet, warned that the area could soon face a cholera outbreak if urgent intervention is not made.

"Looking at the situation, I expect a cholera outbreak anytime," he said.

Residents are now appealing to the central government for urgent assistance, saying many families are facing hunger and displacement after losing crops and household property.

"There is nowhere for people to even dry anything, and now our people have no food," said Wickliff Ayet, another resident.

Residents claim that despite informing local leaders about the worsening situation, no response has yet been received.

Efforts to obtain a comment from district authorities were unsuccessful, as the responsible officials could not be readily reached.