Uganda: Czech Experts Conduct Four-Day Technical Judo Training for Police in Kampala

The Deputy Director of the Directorate of Welfare, Production and Sports CP Timothy Halango, in collaboration with the Czech Republic, S, on Thursday officially launched a four-day technical training course to be conducted by two masters from the Czech Republic, David Pulkrabek and Sensei Jarek Novak.

Speaking during the launch held at the Kibuli Sports Headquarters, SCP Halango noted that the training is aimed at enhancing the welfare of trainers.

"This will be done through the provision of sports equipment, as well as improving the technical capacity of players ahead of the upcoming EAPCO competitions scheduled for August 2027," he said.

SCP Halango further applauded the Judo trainers for their dedication and resilience, noting that they continue to perform exceptionally despite the numerous challenges they face.

During the event, the team also received 50 Judo sports uniforms donated by their partners from the Czech Republic.