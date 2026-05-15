Uganda: DFCU Extends Free Medical Services During Jinja Medical Camp

Hundreds of residents in Jinja City have benefited from a free health camp organized by Dfcu Bank in partnership with Busoga Kingdom and Rotary, as part of activities to mark 62 years of the bank's service in Uganda.

The one-day outreach, held at Chairman's Park in Walukuba, drew large crowds as early as 8:00am, with people of all ages turning up to access a wide range of medical services. These included general diagnosis, screening and management of non-communicable diseases, eye care, and treatment for various conditions.

The initiative is part of Dfcu Bank's corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at improving access to healthcare, especially for underserved communities.

Speaking at the event, Dfcu Bank Executive Director, Kate Kiiza, said the health camp reflects the institution's long-standing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

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"As we celebrate 62 years of Dfcu Bank, we are proud to make a meaningful impact in people's lives. Health is a critical pillar of development, and through initiatives like this, we are ensuring that essential medical services reach those who need them most," Kiiza said.

She added that the bank has earmarked similar health camps worth up to shs1 billion to be conducted across different regions of the country targeting over 2000 beneficiaries in the course of the anniversary celebrations.

Rotary leadership also praised the partnership, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in extending healthcare services closer to the population.

Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, representing Rotary District leadership, noted:

"Partnerships like this allow us to bridge the gap in healthcare access. By bringing services directly to communities in Busoga Kingdom we are not only treating illnesses but also promoting early detection and prevention."

Busoga Kingdom officials welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely support towards improving the well-being of the people in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the Kyabazinga, the Second Deputy Katukiro of Busoga Kingdom, Alhaji Osman Noor, commended Dfcu for aligning with the kingdom's development agenda.

"We appreciate Dfcu Bank for standing with Busoga Kingdom in the fight against disease, poverty, and ignorance. These health camps go a long way in improving the quality of life of our people," he said.

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He also used the platform to call on stakeholders to step up efforts in tackling social challenges affecting the region.

"As we address health concerns, we must also intensify awareness and interventions against teenage pregnancies, which continue to hinder the future of many young girls in our communities with Busoga being ranked as having the youngest grand mother at 25 years " Noor added.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the free services, noting that many would otherwise struggle to afford medical care.

The Jinja outreach marks one of several planned activities as Dfcu Bank celebrates over six decades of operation, with a focus on creating lasting social impact beyond financial services