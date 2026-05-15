Uganda/Kenya: Teen Cranes Name Provisional Squad for Kenya Double-Header in U-17 World Cup Qualifiers

The Uganda U-17 Women's National Team, also known as the Teen Cranes, has announced a provisional squad ahead of their second-round FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Kenya.

Head coach Sheryl Ulanda Botes has invited the selected players to begin residential camp on Thursday at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru as preparations intensify for the two-legged tie.

Most of the players included in the squad were part of the team that recorded a dominant 6-1 aggregate victory over Zimbabwe in the previous round.

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FUFA Corporate Affairs Director Ahmed Hussein reiterated the federation's backing for the team, saying:

"Our only hope for youth international women football this year lies in this team. The Federation like it has done with other teams will give them all the support. We believe in the team," he said.

Uganda will host Kenya in the first leg on 22 May 2026 at FUFA Stadium in Kadiba before travelling for the return leg scheduled for 30 May 2026 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The goalkeeping department includes Sharifah Kizito Namutebi (Kampala Queens FC), Hawa Kizza (SIA International WFC), A. Mayimuna Namuwaya (St. Noa Girls FC) and Sophia Nakazzi (Bon Consili Girls FC).

The defence line features Ritah Anitah Nambuusi (Bukedea Comprehensive), Martha Babirye (St. Noa Girls FC), Jovia Nakirya (Rines SS WFC), Ester Namatovu (Standard High School, Zzana), Tahia Nantege (Isra Soccer Academy), Phionah Arach (Rines SS WFC), Vicky Atyeronimungu (Amus College WFC) and Rebecca Wembabazi (Sheema Girls School).

In midfield, the squad comprises Tracy Nabalanzi (URA Ladies FC), Jennifer N. Onyango (SIA International WFC), Angel Gerevans Dominick (SIA International WFC), Trinah Nakawuki (Dream Girls' Academy), Lydia Nameseruka (Isra Soccer Academy), Brenda Nassaka (St. Noa Girls FC), Justine Ayerango (Rines SS WFC), Joan Namakula (Isra Soccer Academy), Editor Akatukwasa (Bishop Comboni College), Giovanna Aketogwanga (St. Noa Girls FC), Cynthia Kirenga (URA Ladies FC), Grace Kawino (SIA International WFC), Immaculate Acen (SIA International WFC), Halima Mupyanga (Dream Girls' Academy) and Sheila Mungutimu (Boni Consilii Girls FC).

The attack is led by Shadia Nabirye (Kawempe Muslims Ladies FC), Susan Nabyonga (SIA International WFC), Terry Mora Oseko (Nkoma Secondary School) and Monica Buteme (Bugisu High School).

The technical team is headed by Sheryl Ulanda Botes, assisted by Ahumuza Colines and Nantumbwe Sharifah. Other staff members include goalkeeper coach David Ribeiro, video analyst Nsubuga Allan Magunda, team doctor Kabatalindwa Mable, physiotherapist Nakuya Jackline, team manager Namusisi Joan, equipment manager Nakiguba Cissy Gaudensia, media officer Namutebi Aminah and sports scientist Nkata Moses William.

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The Teen Cranes head into the fixture full of confidence after their strong performance in the previous round and will be aiming to secure a place in the next stage of the qualification journey toward the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2026.