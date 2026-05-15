Angola: Cuanza-Sul Veterinary Dept to Vaccinate 165,000 Head of Cattle

Gangula — The Veterinary Service in the province of Cuanza-Sul plans to immunize 165,000 head of cattle over 3 months, as part of the vaccination campaign that kicked off on Wednesday in the town of Cassonga, municipality of Gangula.

The campaign has 69 technicians and 140,000 doses of vaccines, at a time when they are awaiting a replenishment of the stock.

The vaccination aims to reach all existing cattle in the province, with the support of the provincial cooperative, associations and individual breeders, as well as technical means and equipment intended for the prevention and control of diseases in the livestock sector.

On the occasion, the director of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries office in the province of Cuanza-Sul, José Carlos Manuel, stated that the region occupies the 4th position among the largest cattle breeders in the country.

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He said that the province experienced a shortage of pasture last season, a situation that led to the death of more than 4,000 head of cattle.

José Manuel stated that the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the local government, and the Cuanza-Sul Livestock Breeders Cooperative have been implementing a plan to mitigate the effects of climate change on livestock farming.

In turn, the Head of the Cuanza-Sul livestock breeders cooperative, Francisco Figueiredo Júnior, advocated for the creation of conditions for modern, resilient, and sustainable livestock farming, through the implementation of programs for the production of feed supplements, hay storage, water supply, and increased technical and financial support.