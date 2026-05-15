Angola: Minister of Agriculture Inspects Progress of Works in Icolo E Bengo

14 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Icolo E Bengo — The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Isaac dos Anjos, is inspecting today (Thursday) the progress of social infrastructure works and projects that are boosting the economy of the province of Icolo e Bengo and the country.

The minister, accompanied by technicians from his sector, is assessing the state and production capacity of the poultry farms established in Icolo e Bengo.

On the first day of his visit, he inspected the West Aves, Agro Noble, and Agroko poultry farms in the municipalities of Cabiri and Catete, where he received explanations from the respective managers about their operation, production capacities, and future prospects.

On that same day, the governor inspected the rehabilitation works on the Quiminha dam, particularly the "Water Intake," "Jet Valve," and "Bottom Discharge" systems, which are 80 percent physically complete and scheduled for completion in 2027.

The governor's agenda for today includes visits to the Bom Jesus Valley, the Agrobal poultry farm, and the Agroquiminha project, in the municipalities of Bom Jesus and Cabiri, respectively. AJQ/TED/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.