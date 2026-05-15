Angola: Football - Hélder Costa Signs Two Seasons At Petro De Luanda

13 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan international Hélder Costa is the first confirmed signing for Petro de Luanda for the 2026-27 season, with a contract valid for two seasons.

The 32-year-old forward was officially announced on Wednesday (13) by the club and will have his first experience playing for a club in Africa.

The player is currently in the Angolan capital and until recently was representing the Chinese team Yunnan Yukun.

Formed by Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Hélder has played in England for Wolverhampton and Leeds United, and for the Spanish teams Valencia, Monaco in France, and Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Next season, in addition to the Girabola (Angolan football championship of the 1st Division), the player will also compete in the Angolan Cup, Super Cup, and Champions League, where the Angolans aim to finish in the top positions.

While playing for the national team from 2021 to 2023, he made 13 appearances and scored two goals under coach Pedro Gonçalves's lead.

On Monday (11), the club's management confirmed the hiring of the Portuguese-Angolan João Pedro Sousa as the new coach, replacing Flávio Amado. WR/CF/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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