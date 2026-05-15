Angola: Academic Considers Artificial Intelligence an Unavoidable Reality

Ramiros — The president of the Higher Polytechnic Institute Alvorecer da Juventude (ISPAJ), Albertino Sebastião, stated on Wednesday in Luanda that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an unavoidable reality that is transforming societies and economies, and in particular, teaching and learning models.

This position was expressed in the opening speech of the 10th Scientific-Pedagogical Conference of ISPAJ, which has as its central theme "Promoting Artificial Intelligence to strengthen Higher Education and Scientific Research".

According to the academic, this topic arises at an opportune and challenging moment for higher education institutions, as AI no longer represents just a technological trend. The official also stated that the motto of the conference suggests the adoption of a new vision of the university model, based on active, innovative and disruptive methodologies, capable of transforming the teaching process into a more reflective, transformative model oriented towards the sustainable development of the country.

"AI challenges us to rethink pedagogical practices, research methods, forms of knowledge production and university extension," he considered. Also in his opening speech, the official said that the motto inevitably leads to a multidisciplinary perspective on the application of Artificial Intelligence in higher education, involving different areas of knowledge, promoting the integration between science, technology, humanism and social development.

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The X Scientific-Pedagogical Conference of ISPAJ, which ends on Thursday (14), discusses topics such as "Admissibility of evidence obtained through Artificial Intelligence", "Application of AI in health sciences in the current context" and "AI in health and its application in Cardiopneumology", among others.

AI is a field of computer science dedicated to creating systems, machines, and software capable of simulating human intelligence.