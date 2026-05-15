Angola: Bishop of Namibe Calls for More Family Dialogue

14 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmedes — The Bishop of the Diocese of Namibe, Dom Dionísio Hisilenapo, appealed on Wednesday in the city of Moçâmedes, province of Namibe, to families to prioritize permanent dialogue in order to have a more cohesive and solid society.

The appeal was made during the Mass celebrating May 13th, the day of Our Lady of Fatima, in allusion to the first apparition of the Virgin to three shepherd children (Lúcia, Francisco and Jacinta) in 1917, in Cova da Iria, Portugal.

Dom Dionísio Hisilenapo said that today marriages are destroyed because there is no "dialogue, love, respect and solidarity between couples".

To this end, the prelate said that it is necessary for families to make sacrifices, such as prayers with great faith, so that in the future there will be a well-structured society.

The celebration mass on May 13th was preceded by prayers, a procession with the recitation of the rosary, and concluded with mass at the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima, Forte Santa Rita neighborhood, municipality of Moçâmedes.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.