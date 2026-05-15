Angola: Copgas 2026 - Cabinda to Host Conference

Talatona — The province of Cabinda will host the Annual Oil and Gas Conference - Local Content 2026 (COPGAS 2026) on the 19th and 20th of June, an initiative aimed at attracting new investors to the Angolan energy sector.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP, the event also aims to promote local content and boost the region's sustainable economic growth.

According to the organizers, the conference is a platform for institutional and business dialogue, designed to bring together the Government, oil operators, service providers, and national and foreign investors, with a view to promoting strategic partnerships and creating new business opportunities.

It gathers national and international experts to discuss the future of the oil sector and the integration of Angolan companies into the extractive industry's value chain.

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The statement adds that the event could contribute to the sustainable economic growth of Cabinda, considered a strategic province for the country's energy development, while simultaneously reinforcing the need to diversify sources of economic growth.

The conference's main distinguishing feature will be its focus on local content, seeking to go beyond theoretical debate and present practical solutions that allow national businesses to meet international compliance and quality requirements.

The organizers believe that COPGAS 2026 represents an important step in consolidating the debate on the future of the Angolan oil sector, at a time when the country is seeking to strengthen local content and attract investment to one of the main pillars of its economy.