South Africa: Dams Full, Taps Dry - How Nelson Mandela Bay Lost Control of Its Water

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay have been without water for up to 20 days, while teams scramble to restore electricity outages that have lasted for more than two weeks.

Large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay continue to suffer prolonged electricity and water outages, with the municipality attributing the disruptions to recent adverse weather, despite residents enduring service disruption long before.

Several water outages lasting between four weeks and four months have been reported in parts of the city, including areas such as Lorraine and Lapland in Kariega, while electricity supply interruptions have also been recorded.

DA ward councillor Gustav Rautenbach told a council meeting on 13 May that parts of his ward had been without water for more than 20 days. Affected areas include parts of Lorraine and Kamma Park. The problem started long before the floods, said Rautenbach.

WILD WEATHER Nelson Mandela Bay floods expose infrastructure strain -- 101 complaints logged in three days May 13, 2026 "Water works cannot find a fault. I do not know why. We need urgent intervention to address the problem in that section of my ward that is without water. We cannot accept it. Water is a basic right," he said.

"There is something else wrong other than the flood that has just hit us. We need to appoint an independent investigation panel to determine the problem and come...