South Africa: Broos Faces Tough Call On Bafana's Final World Cup Goalkeeping Trio

One of the positions within Bafana Bafana where there is little certainty before the 2026 Fifa World Cup is the goalkeeping department. Captain Ronwen Williams is the only player whose place is cemented, barring injury.

The deadline for all 48 teams participating at the 2026 Fifa World Cup to submit their final squad list is 2 June. Although most technical teams already have a clear idea of their respective squads, there still remains room for a handful of players to convince coaches that they should be picked for the quadrennial soccer spectacle.

From a South African perspective, who will be playing in their first World Cup since participating as hosts in the 2010 edition of the quadrennial soccer spectacle, one of the positions that is highly contested is that of goalkeeper.

Broos has not been shy to admit that South Africa will be the underdogs in Group A, where they are alongside tournament co-hosts Mexico, as well as South Korea and Czechia. But Broos also stressed that the experience was exactly what South African soccer needed after years of regression before the Belgian tactician was appointed in 2021.

"It will be a very good experience for our team. It's something we need, to play against such teams. We will learn a lot and then we will see. In football, anything is possible. We will fight, like we've done in recent years," Broos said.

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