South Africa: Investment Challenges Give Young South Africans a Risk-Free Way to Learn Costly Money Lessons

14 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Neesa Moodley

Two school investment competitions, run by Coronation and the JSE, are using simulated markets to teach learners and students about risk, patience, diversification and the noisy business of separating headlines from long-term value.

South Africa has a savings problem, a youth unemployment problem and, too often, a money education problem.

This is the awkward triangle into which school investment challenges are trying to squeeze a small but practical wedge: giving young people a safe place to make money decisions before those decisions involve actual rent, actual debt, actual salaries or actual regret.

Two current competitions, the Coronation Top Investor Challenge: Schools Edition and the JSE Investment Challenge, are part game, part classroom, part career window. Both use simulated investing to introduce learners to markets, risk, decision-making and the discipline of thinking beyond the instant reward.

The Coronation challenge, now in its second year, is open to high school learners across SA and offers R120,000 in prizes. Learners participate in teams, receive a virtual pot of money and make investment choices based on future scenarios presented through short videos. The team whose portfolio grows the most by the end of the challenge wins.

The JSE Investment Challenge, which began on 16 March and closes on 15 September 2026, gives high school learners and university students a virtual R1-million portfolio to invest in JSE-listed shares in a simulated trading environment that mirrors real stock market...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.