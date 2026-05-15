South Africa: Gqeberha Bids Farewell to the Animal Activist, Performer and Teacher Linda-Louise Swain

14 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Riaan Marais

Tributes came pouring in for Gqeberha performer, teacher and animal lover Linda-Louise Swain, who has sadly died at the age of 67.

Fear no more the heat o' the sun,Nor the furious winter's rage;Thou thy worldly task hast done,Golden lads and girls must,As chimney-sweepers, come to dust.

With these words by the Bard, one of Gqeberha's most beloved actresses and drama teachers, Linda-Louise Swain, bade her friends and family farewell from beyond the grave.

Swain was diagnosed with cervical cancer earlier this year and lost her battle with the disease on Tuesday. She was 67 years old.

But rather than mourn her death, she wanted her friends and family to celebrate her life and remember her fondly for the many roles she played - a talented stage performer, a passionate animal activist, a remarkable teacher or even a magician's assistant strapped into a levitating car.

"On behalf of Linda-Louise and her loved ones, it is with a heavy heart that we share that Linda-Louise passed away in the early hours of this morning. She was at home in peace with family, in their loving hands and care," read the post which her family shared on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

"Linda-Louise lived a full and meaningful life, filled with adventure, compassion and love. Her tribe was grand, and included people from all walks...

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