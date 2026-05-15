Sudan: National Committee Investigating War Crimes and Violations Holds First Meeting in Khartoum

- The National Committee for Investigating Crimes and Violations of National Law and International Humanitarian Law held its first meeting on Thursday at its permanent headquarters at the Public Prosecution Office in Khartoum State.

The meeting was chaired by Attorney General and Committee Chairperson Intisar Ahmed Abdel Aal, in the presence of the First Assistant Attorney General and committee members.

The committee reviewed the progress of its work and periodic reports on its activities, in addition to discussing working mechanisms and ways to strengthen and activate them following the relocation of its permanent headquarters to Khartoum State.

The Attorney General underscored the importance of accelerating the implementation of the committee's plans and programs to achieve its objectives, stressing the need to complete investigations into crimes and violations committed against civilians in war-affected areas in preparation for bringing those responsible to justice.

The meeting comes as part of the committee's efforts to document and investigate crimes and violations in accordance with national law and international humanitarian law, with the aim of reinforcing the principles of justice, accountability, and ending impunity.