Sudan: Minnawi Meets Zamzam Camp Committee, Discusses Violations and Refugee Humanitarian Situation

- The Governor of Darfur Region Minni Arko Minnawi met on Wednesday in Port Sudan with the Higher Committee of Zamzam Camp for Displaced Persons (IDPs) in El-Fashir to discuss the humanitarian and legal situation in the camp, which was subjected to the genocide in April 2025.

Minnawi said the meeting addressed mechanisms for documenting violations and pursuing the case legally before competent courts, reaffirming the regional government's commitment to supporting accountability efforts against those involved.

He stated that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia targeted Zamzam Camp on April 13, 2025 -- the same day humanitarian aid was scheduled to enter under a U.S.-mediated agreement.

According to Minnawi, the militia exploited the ceasefire period and launched a treacherous attack that led to the massacre of camp residents.

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For his part, the head of the camp's higher administration said the meeting discussed violations committed in the camp by the "terrorist" RSF militia, efforts to prosecute those responsible, and the humanitarian situation in refugee camps in eastern Chad, as well as mechanisms for urgent intervention.

He added that discussions also focused on ways to treat 1,765 wounded persons -- including elderly people, children, and persons with disabilities -- stranded in camps in eastern Chad, particularly in Kariari and Telm areas and other camps.

The official called for urgent intervention to address the condition of the wounded, stressing that the situation cannot tolerate delays.

He further revealed that the camp administration is expected to meet in the coming days with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Prime Minister, and other concerned authorities to discuss securing humanitarian corridors, providing care for displaced persons and stranded wounded civilians, and ensuring their voluntary and dignified return.