Sudan and Qatar Strengthen Cooperation in Digital Transformation and Technology

14 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Digital Transformation and Communications Eng. Ahmed Al-Dirdiri Ghandour met on Thursday with Qatar's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Mannai, in the presence of Sudan's Ambassador to Qatar, Badr-Eddin Abdullah Mohamed Ahmed.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in digital transformation, telecommunications, and information technology, as well as opportunities for cooperation in developing digital infrastructure and exchanging expertise in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting also explored ways to benefit from digital initiatives and experiences that support Sudan's efforts to improve digital services, advance digital transformation, build technical capacities, and expand cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting comes within the framework of Sudan's efforts to strengthen regional partnerships and expand cooperation in technology and the digital economy to support the development of digital infrastructure and government services.

Read the original article on SNA.

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