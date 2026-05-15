East Africa: Ethiopia Secures Over 8 Billion USD in 10 Months From Export Trade

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has earned more than 8.7 billion USD from export during the last 10 months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year, according to Trade and Regional Integration Minister and ECX Board Chairman Kassahun Gofe.

The Minister disclosed the above at the graduation of 168 coffee sommeliers from the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Kassahun said if Ethiopia's foreign trade has long history, remarkable achievements have been registered following the National reform.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Developing a knowledgeable and skilled workforce is crucial to building a modern and effective export system, he noted, adding that the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange Academy is playing an encouraging role in developing qualified professionals.

He stated that remarkable changes have been recorded in export trade over the reform years. Encouraging results are in particular being achieved in the current Ethiopian fiscal year.

In the past 10 months alone, the country has earned 8.7 billion USD in export revenue, and plans are underway to increase the revenue to 10 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

The Minister noted that Ethiopia could benefit from export when the products fulfill international quality and safety standards.

Quality assurance and quality determination are cornerstones for our agricultural products to be competitive in the international markets, he stressed.

Therefore, Kassahun said the graduates would play a significant role in ensuring international quality standards.

Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) Director-General, Mergia Bayissa, said the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange Academy is sharing its experience and knowledge for other African countries as well.

Since its establishment in 2023, the Ethiopian Commodity Exchange Academy has trained more than 3,200 in coffee quality evaluation, grain and oil products quality determination and agricultural products export facilitation, it was learned.