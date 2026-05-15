Ethiopia, Italy Sign 5 Million Euro Grant Agreement for Kebena Riverside Project

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Italy have signed a 5 million Euro grant agreement to launch the Kebena Tributaries Riverside Development Project.

The project is a major urban environmental initiative aimed at restoring degraded river ecosystems in the Yeka Sub-city of Addis Ababa, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The 24-month project will be implemented by the Addis Ababa Urban Beautification and Greenery Development Bureau and is designed to advance Ethiopia's green economy transition while strengthening urban climate resilience in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

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The intervention focuses on rehabilitating two heavily polluted tributaries of the Kebena River through integrated infrastructure works, including sewer line construction, improved stormwater drainage, riverbank protection using geo-engineering techniques, and the creation of riparian buffer zones with native vegetation and public recreational spaces.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, said the project aligns with national reform priorities by promoting sustainable urban development, job creation, and environmental restoration.

He noted that the initiative will help reduce pollution, control erosion, and transform the river corridor into a safe and accessible public space, while also contributing to green tourism and inclusive urban growth.

He further emphasized that the agreement reflects strengthened cooperation between Ethiopia and Italy, particularly through development partnership frameworks supporting macroeconomic stability and reform efforts.

On his part, Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sem Fabrizi, underscored the technical and environmental significance of the collaboration, reaffirming Italy's long-standing partnership with Ethiopia.

He highlighted that the project supports Addis Ababa's broader vision under the Beautifying Sheger initiative, which seeks to create greener, more resilient, and inclusive urban spaces.

He also stressed the importance of clean rivers, sustainable infrastructure, and community-centered development in improving quality of life and climate resilience.

The project is expected to directly benefit around 9,000 residents living in the surrounding catchment areas.

Beyond environmental restoration, it will support local livelihoods by involving communities in the management of new facilities and expanding opportunities for women in sanitation and recreational service provision.

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As part of the wider Beautifying Sheger program, which includes landmark developments such as Friendship Park, the initiative reinforces efforts to integrate urban renewal with Addis Ababa's sanitation and stormwater master planning--positioning the partnership as a model for sustainable urban transformation in Africa.