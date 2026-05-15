Ethiopia: Harnessing Nat'l Potential Key to Ethiopia's Transition From Aid-Dependency to Productivity - State Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's transformation is well within reach if the nation fully harnesses its inherent resources and vast potential, Agriculture State Minister Sofia Kassa remarked, noting that recent successes serve as a powerful testament to the possibility of achieving prosperity beyond self-sufficiency.

She made the remark at a high-level consultative forum themed "From Dependency to Productivity," currently underway in Hawassa.

The event is organized through a collaborative effort between the Ethiopian News Agency and the Ministry of Agriculture.

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Speaking during the deliberations, the state minister emphasized that Ethiopia's journey from aid-dependency toward a productivity-led economy is progressing with encouraging momentum.

She highlighted the profound life changes observed among citizens who were once reliant on aid are a shining example of this transition, she added.

According to her, Ethiopia can attain milestones that transcend basic needs and redefine the nation's future by effectively utilizing the country's natural endowments.

To sustain this progress, Sofia called for deep-rooted institutionalization, seamless coordination among leadership, and a steadfast commitment to consistency and long-term impact.

Beyond the shift to productivity, the state minister noted that the initiatives undertaken by formerly aid-dependent citizens have yielded multifaceted socio-economic benefits.

Furthermore, she stressed the need for addressing the financing gaps that currently hinder the full potential of the agricultural sector.

On his part, Central Ethiopia Region Agriculture Bureau Head with the rank of Deputy Chief Administrator, Usman Surur, stated that the region has identified its blessings and moved decisively into the implementation phase.

He added that an ongoing movement, titled "Integrated Agriculture for Farmers' Prosperity", has been carried out to create self-reliant citizens that ensure lasting economic security.

"Our focus remains on ensuring household food security, substituting imports, and boosting the volume and quality of products destined for export and industrial inputs," Usman stated.

According to him, citizens in the region, previously supported through various safety-net frameworks, are now producing surpluses and supplying local markets.

This success, he explained, is rooted in a shared vision, the strategic use of resources, and the adoption of modern cultivation techniques tailored to specific production seasons.

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By identifying specific commodities for family-centered agricultural models, the region has translated plans into tangible, life-changing results.

Usman affirmed that a new class of farmers who experience firsthand the fruits of household prosperity has emerged.

He concluded with a message of optimism, asserting that the day Ethiopia fully transcends dependency to reach the heights of prosperity is fast approaching.

At the forum underway, HPR Standing Committee on Democracy Affairs Chairperson Ewnete Alene, Coordinator Minister of the Democratic System Building Center at the Prime Minister's Office, Bikila Hurisa, and Government Communication Services State Minister Tesfahun Gobezay are in attendance.

The forum also brought together Sidama Region Agriculture Bureau Head, Memru Moke, along with other officials and agricultural experts.