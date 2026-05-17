Africa Must Stop Treating Presidents as Permanent Rulers

guest column

The death of former Botswana president Festus Mogae should force Africa into an uncomfortable but necessary conversation: why does staying too long in power so often end badly on our continent?

Mogae belonged to a rare generation of African leaders who understood that leadership is temporary but institutions must endure. He served, governed, and stepped aside. Botswana continued functioning. Its economy did not collapse because one man left office. Its democracy did not descend into chaos. Life moved on because the country was bigger than the presidency.

That should not be extraordinary in Africa. Yet somehow it still is.

Across the continent, too many leaders have come to believe — or have been made to believe — that their departure from office would mean national collapse. We have normalized presidencies that stretch for decades. Constitutions are rewritten. Term limits disappear. Opposition voices are weakened. Entire state systems become centered around protecting one individual instead of serving millions of citizens.

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The result is often painfully predictable: economic stagnation, corruption, youth unemployment, institutional decay, repression, and eventually instability.

History has repeatedly shown that the longer leaders stay in office without strong institutional checks, the greater the risk of national decline. Political survival becomes more important than economic reform. Loyalty is rewarded above competence. Governments become insulated from ordinary citizens. Investors grow nervous about succession uncertainty. Young people lose hope in democratic participation because outcomes begin to feel predetermined.

What makes this even more frustrating is that Africa already has examples proving another path is possible.

Botswana, despite being dominated politically for decades by the Botswana Democratic Party, built a governance culture where institutions mattered more than personalities. Leadership transitions remained orderly. Economic management remained relatively disciplined. Public confidence in the state endured because power was not treated as a lifetime entitlement.

Equally important was the example set by Nelson Mandela.

After spending 27 years in prison, Mandela had every moral justification imaginable to remain president longer. No African leader in modern history possessed the same level of global admiration and domestic legitimacy. South Africans would likely have supported him for many more years. Yet he chose to leave after one term.

That decision was not weakness. It was statesmanship.

Mandela understood something many leaders still refuse to accept: liberation credentials are not a blank cheque for permanent rule. A leader’s greatness is measured not by how tightly they hold onto power, but by whether democratic institutions survive beyond them.

This is why Africa must begin seriously discussing something many consider politically uncomfortable — making retirement attractive for presidents.

Too many African leaders fear life after office. Some fear prosecution, humiliation, financial ruin, or political revenge. Others fear becoming irrelevant. These fears encourage leaders to cling to office indefinitely, even when their countries desperately need renewal.

Perhaps the continent’s cheapest investment in stability would be to guarantee former presidents dignified exits. Lavish pensions, state protection, healthcare, official residences, diplomatic roles, and national respect may seem excessive to struggling taxpayers. But compare those costs to what nations lose when leaders refuse to step aside: sanctions, protests, capital flight, violent unrest, weakened currencies, and sometimes civil war.

The economic destruction caused by one overstaying presidency can set a country back generations.

Africa must stop romanticizing leaders who never leave office. Strong nations are not built around permanent rulers. They are built around strong institutions, peaceful succession, and leaders confident enough to know when their time is up.

Festus Mogae’s legacy matters because it reminds Africa that a president can leave power and still retain dignity, respect, and relevance. Mandela’s legacy matters because it proved that stepping down voluntarily can become a leader’s finest hour.

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The continent does not need presidents for life. It needs systems for life.

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Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.