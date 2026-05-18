Africa: Ebola Outbreak in Central Africa Declared a 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, citing rising cases, cross-border spread and significant uncertainties about the scale of the epidemic.

The decision, announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Sunday, follows reports of both confirmed and suspected infections linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

While the situation is serious, it does not currently meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency under the WHO's International Health Regulations.

As of 16 May, health authorities had recorded eight laboratory-confirmed cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths in Ituri Province in eastern DRC.

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Cases have also been confirmed in the capital, Kinshasa, and across the border in Uganda, where two infected individuals travelled from DRC and were admitted to intensive care.

WHO warned that the outbreak is likely larger than currently detected, pointing to clusters of unexplained deaths, a high positivity rate among tested samples and limited understanding of transmission patterns. At least four deaths among healthcare workers have also raised concerns over infection prevention measures in health facilities.

The agency stressed that the outbreak poses a risk to neighbouring countries due to high population mobility, trade links and ongoing humanitarian challenges in affected regions.

No international travel restrictions needed

Despite the risks, WHO does not recommend restrictions on international travel or trade. Instead, it urged countries to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and community engagement, while ensuring accurate public information.

Authorities in DRC and Uganda have been advised to activate emergency response mechanisms, enhance contact tracing and laboratory testing, improve infection prevention and scale up treatment capacity.

Community engagement, including working with local and religious leaders, is also considered critical to controlling the outbreak.

WHO highlighted that no approved vaccines or specific treatments currently exist for the Bundibugyo strain, underscoring the importance of accelerating research and clinical trials.

An Emergency Committee will be convened to provide further recommendations, as global health authorities step up efforts to contain the outbreak and prevent wider spread.