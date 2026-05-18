Rwanda: Vigilance Must Be Our First Line of Defence Against Ebola

editorial

The confirmation of Ebola outbreaks in neighbouring Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo must jolt the region into urgent action. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, with cases reported in DR Congo's Ituri Province and in Uganda, including imported cases linked to cross-border movement.

For Rwanda, this is not a moment for panic. But neither is it a moment for complacency.

The country has, over the years, built a strong record in responding to public health threats. From previous Ebola alerts to Covid-19 and the recent Marburg outbreak, Rwanda has shown that preparedness, clear communication, community mobilisation, and disciplined public health systems can save lives.

But past success must never be mistaken for permanent immunity. Ebola respects no borders. Our strength, therefore, lies in acting early, acting together, and acting with discipline.

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The first priority must be heightened surveillance, especially at entry points and in border communities. Screening, rapid reporting, isolation readiness, contact tracing, and the availability of trained health personnel must be treated as urgent national priorities. Any suspected case must be handled with speed, professionalism, and transparency.

Equally important is community mobilisation. Public health measures cannot succeed from offices in Kigali alone. Local leaders, community health workers, religious leaders, transport operators, traders, and security personnel in border districts must all be fully brought into the response. They are the first line of defence because they understand the daily movement of people, goods, and information across communities.

This is also the time to intensify public awareness without creating fear. Citizens must know the symptoms, understand how Ebola spreads, and be encouraged to report suspected cases early. Misinformation can be as dangerous as the disease itself. Clear, consistent, and trusted communication will be critical.

Regional cooperation is equally non-negotiable. Rwanda, Uganda, and DR Congo share communities, trade routes, and family ties. The answer cannot be isolation, but coordinated surveillance, information sharing, and joint response mechanisms. Public health security is strongest when neighbours work together.

The good news is that Rwanda is not starting from zero. We already have systems in place, there is equally experience from previous response efforts, and most importantly, public trust has been earned through previous responses. But those advantages must now be activated with urgency.

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This is a test of preparedness, coordination, and leadership at every level. From national institutions to village leaders, everyone has a role to play.

We have overcome similar threats before. With vigilance, discipline, and unity, there is no doubt that we shall overcome this one too.