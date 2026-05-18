Botswana/Zimbabwe: Botswana's Tariq Babitseng Elected Cosafa President As New Executive Committee Confirmed in Harare

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) concluded its 2026 Elective General Assembly (EGA) in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sunday, 17 May, with Botswana's Tariq Babitseng elected unopposed as COSAFA President, alongside a new Executive Committee to drive football development in the coming years.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe was present at the Assembly and congratulated COSAFA on the extensive development work that has been undertaken in the Southern African region, while the President of CECAFA, Paulos Weldehaimanot, was also present as an invited guest.

Babitseng assumes leadership of the regional football body from outgoing President Said Ali Said Athouman following the EGA, where Member Associations (MAs) gathered to participate in the governance process and reaffirm COSAFA's commitment to strengthening football development, competitions and administration across Southern Africa.

"This is the COSAFA that is going to stand united in everything we will be doing," President Babitseng said. "I would like to thank all the Presidents for having the confidence in me to lead the biggest Zonal Union in Africa.

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"I am deeply humbled and grateful for the trust that has been placed in me. This is not a victory for one person or one nation. It is a victory for unity in Southern Africa. "No single association can succeed alone, no nation can develop football in isolation. But as a united force, it becomes difficult for anything to stand against us.

"I would like to thank the outgoing COSAFA leadership, led by my brother Said Ali Said Athouman, for its stability. I would also like to thank CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe for his leadership in African football. We feel his support."

Madagascar's Alfred Randriamananampisoa was elected COSAFA Vice-President, while Zambia's Dr Brenda Kunda secured the Executive Committee reserved women's seat.

The EXCO Members elected at the General Assembly are Lijane Nthunya (Lesotho), Nqobile Magwizi (Zimbabwe), Robert Shimooshili (Namibia) and Peter Simelane (Eswatini).

In addition, two members have been co-opted onto the EXCO: Linda Zwane (South Africa) and Irene Gonçalves (Angola).

The newly elected COSAFA Executive Committee (EXCO) will help guide the organisation's strategic direction as it continues to drive growth and development of football in the region.

The election process was supervised by the COSAFA Electoral Committee in accordance with the COSAFA Electoral Code.

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The EGA in Harare also provided an opportunity for MAs to discuss matters relating to the continued progress of football in the COSAFA region and reaffirm a shared vision for the future of the game in Southern Africa.

COSAFA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE 2026-2029

President: Tariq Babitseng (Botswana)

Vice-President: Alfred Randriamanampisoa (Madagascar)

Ordinary Members:Dr. Brenda Kunda (Zambia)

Lijane Nthunya (Lesotho)

Nqobile Magwizi (Zimbabwe)

Robert Shimooshili (Namibia)

Peter Simelane (Eswatini)

Co-Opted Members:

Linda Zwane (South Africa)

Ms. Irene Gonçalves (Angola)