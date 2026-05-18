Kenya: NPS Assures Public of Security As Nationwide Psv Strike Begins Over Fuel Prices

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has assured Kenyans of their safety as a planned nationwide public transport strike kicked off Monday, even as major PSV operators withdrew fleets from the roads in protest over soaring fuel prices.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the NPS said it had enhanced security measures across the country following reports of a planned matatu strike organized by "a minority of matatu operators and a section of public service transport actors."

"The National Police Service wishes to assure Kenyans of their security as they go about their duties," NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in the statement.

He noted that most transport sector stakeholders remained committed to operating normally despite the strike calls.

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The NPS cited the United Transport Association of Kenya (UTAK) which has distanced itself from the planned industrial action and publicly affirmed continued operations by operators under its banner.

Authorities warned that any acts of violence, intimidation or disruption would be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

"The public is urged to remain calm, continue with their daily activities, and cooperate with law enforcement officers," the statement added.

The assurance came as major PSV companies including Super Metro, Metro Trans, Forward Travellers SACCO, Latema Travellers and Countrylink suspended operations in solidarity with transport operators protesting record fuel prices.

The coordinated shutdown has disrupted commuter movement in Nairobi and other major towns, with fears of delays in cargo transport, supply chains and business operations.

Transport operators under the Transport Sector Alliance accused the government of failing to address rising fuel costs, which they say have made transport operations unsustainable and pushed up the cost of living.

Among their demands are the reversal of the latest fuel price increases, reduction of pump prices, reforms in the petroleum sector and the disbandment of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The strike follows EPRA's latest monthly fuel review that raised Super Petrol prices by Sh16.65 per litre and Diesel by Sh46.29 per litre, pushing diesel prices in Nairobi above Sh240 per litre.

Security agencies have since intensified patrols around bus termini, fuel stations and major highways amid concerns over possible demonstrations, road blockages and commuter disruptions.

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The NPS urged members of the public to report emergencies or suspicious activity to authorities.

Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining public order as the strike unfolds.