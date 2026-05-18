Zimbabwe: Police Bust Backyard Pharmaceutical Factory, Recover 'Medicines'

POLICE have unearthed a makeshift pharmaceutical factory, where an assortment of 'medicines' were being manufactured and packaged for sale.

So far, one suspect has been arrested following the discovery of the backyard manufacturing plant in Zimre Park, Ruwa, situated on the outskirts of Harare.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of Blessed Magagoyi (25) in connection with illegal manufacturing of medicines at an unlicensed premise in Zimre Park, Ruwa on May 14, 2026.

"The arrest led to the recovery of the medicine manufacturing equipment, finished medicinal products, including Honey Bean, Gut Restore Powered, Cynocene, Fotal Harmony and Cardio Cene Capsule, medicine making raw materials and packaging equipment with an estimated street value of US$25, 000," said Nyathi.

Police said investigations are in progress to account for the source of the raw materials and to arrest the second suspect, Tonee Tapiwa Vambe, who is being sought in connection with the case.

"Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," Nyathi said.