Angola: Over 126,000 Children to Be Vaccinated Against Polio in Bengo Province

Caxito — Over 126,000 children under the age of 5 are expected to be immunized in the 2nd round of the polio vaccination campaign, taking place from the 22nd to the 24th of the current month, in the 12 municipalities of the province of Bengo.

The information was given to the press on Thursday (14), in Caxito, by the head of the Public Health Department of the Bengo Provincial Health Office, Mayamba Daniel, as part of the preparation for the campaign, which aimed to analyze technical and logistical issues for the activity's execution.

She stated that for the success of the campaign, 846 technicians will be involved, including vaccinators, registrars, mobilizers, team coordinators, area coordinators and municipal officials.

According to the official, the logistics necessary for carrying out the campaign are practically assured, and she stressed that although the resources have not yet been collected at the central level, the materials will be available for later distribution to the municipalities of the province.

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Mayamba Daniel announced that actions to mobilize and raise awareness among the population have already begun, with mass media's interventions.

She expressed her intention to surpass the results achieved in the previous round, which reached 103% coverage, appealing for massive participation from the population, especially parents and guardians, to allow children to be vaccinated in order to prevent the disease.

In the first round of the polio vaccination campaign, the province of Bengo achieved 100% vaccination coverage.

FS/CJ/PA/CF/DOJ