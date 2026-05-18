Zimbabwe: Two Cholera Cases Confirmed in Zvishavane As Water Crisis Fuels Health Concerns

Anxiety is rising in Zvishavane, Midlands province, after health officials confirmed two cholera cases in the district, with residents blaming weeks of water shortages exposing communities.

According to a Ministry of Health and Child Care memo released by Zvishavane District Hospital on May 15, 2026, the infections were verified by the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory.

The notice, sent to all public and private clinics and hospitals in the area, ordered facilities to step up disease surveillance, improve readiness, and scale up response efforts to contain the outbreak.

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Health workers were told to test anyone showing signs of severe watery diarrhoea and vomiting, follow up on suspected cases without delay, and make sure stocks of oral rehydration salts, IV fluids, antibiotics, and other essentials are available.

Residents say the timing of the outbreak is alarming, with some suburbs reporting almost 14 days without consistent municipal water. Many have resorted to collecting water from unprotected wells and streams, raising fears of wider contamination.

Some community members accuse Zvishavane Town Council of failing to act on repeated complaints about the water supply breakdowns.

Health officials have since intensified outreach on prevention, urging people to wash hands with soap, handle food safely, drink only treated or boiled water, and seek medical help early if they develop diarrhoea or vomiting.

Hospitals and clinics have also been instructed to prepare isolation wards for suspected and confirmed patients and to tighten hygiene and waste management practices.

Authorities are calling on the public to stay alert and observe strict hygiene measures while containment efforts continue.

Cholera is spread through contaminated water and food, but most cases can be managed effectively if treatment starts early.