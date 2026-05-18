Tanzania: EACOP Advances Toward Final Stages

Tanga — THE Ministry of Energy has commended the progress of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, saying implementation is nearing completion.

Speaking during a one-day visit to inspect the progress of infrastructure construction at Chongoleani area in Tanga Region, the Commissioner for Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Innocent Luoga, underscored the project's importance to the country's economy and regional cooperation between Tanzania and Uganda.

"We have witnessed tremendous work being carried out here. This is not just a pipeline project, but an economic lifeline that will create business opportunities, jobs and new technologies for our youth," said Eng Luoga.

He said the visit focused on inspecting the pipeline laying area, where a large section of the pipeline has already been installed, with only a small portion remaining.

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Eng Luoga expressed confidence that the work would be completed within the scheduled timeframe.

"We visited and inspected all the important sections of this project. We are pleased and satisfied and the report presented to us reflects the actual progress on the ground," he explained.

He further noted that the project has become a major source of employment by creating both direct and indirect jobs, while also opening up opportunities for communities surrounding the project area.

Among the benefits are the creation of 9,000 jobs for skilled and unskilled Tanzanians, improvement of infrastructure in vocational training institutions and provision of scholarships for students pursuing Bachelor's, Master's and practical training programmes in various colleges and universities.

"As the government, we call upon citizens and business people to seize the available opportunities, while we continue to closely supervise the project day and night to ensure it is completed on schedule," stressed Eng Luoga.

On her part, the Local Content Supervisor from East African Crude Oil Pipeline, Neema Kweka, said the ministry's visit had motivated the project team and demonstrated government recognition of EACOP's contribution to creating opportunities for local communities.

"We continue to implement contractual agreements between us and the government, particularly in local content, as the project has already employed more than 9,000 Tanzanians," noted Ms Kweka.

"We are grateful for visits like these because they encourage us and provide an opportunity to receive feedback and challenges that will help improve some operational areas," she added.

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Meanwhile, the Project Engineer at Marine Tanks Terminal (MTT) in Chongoleani, Musa Msafiri, said the oil tank section has reached the final stages of implementation, equivalent to 94 per cent completion, with testing already underway.

"Two out of the four tanks have been completed and we have started testing them by filling them with water. The results show high strength and quality standards, allowing them to safely receive oil," said Eng Msafiri.

He added that the project is modern and complies with international quality standards without negatively affecting the environment.

The shareholders of EACOP are TotalEnergies with 62 per cent ownership, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation and Uganda National Oil Company with 15 per cent each, while China National Offshore Oil Corporation holds 8 per cent.

The 1,443-kilometre EACOP pipeline starts in Hoima District, Uganda and ends in Tanga Region, Tanzania. The pipeline passes through eight regions in mainland Tanzania, namely Kagera, Geita, Shinyanga, Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Manyara and Tanga.