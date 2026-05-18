Kenya: Murkomen Vows Crackdown On Hate-Fuelled Political Violence After Artist Wandetto Attack

17 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Sunday evening visited artist Rachel Wandetto at Kenyatta National Hospital after she sustained severe burn injuries in an attack allegedly linked to her political views.

The incident occurred on May 16 in the Mwiki area of Kasarani Sub-county where Wandetto was reportedly doused with what is believed to be petrol and set on fire by individuals angered by her political opinions.

Speaking after visiting the artist at the hospital, Murkomen said Wandetto had suffered significant burns but was receiving the best possible medical care from doctors.

He condemned the assault, saying the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to freely express political opinions without fear of violence or intimidation.

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"I condemn this barbaric act that has no place in our society. Our investigative agencies are working hard to establish the motive and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act," Murkomen said.

The CS warned against rising political intolerance and inflammatory rhetoric, saying the government would take firm measures against individuals spreading hate and radicalisation.

"We will take all measures to rein in divisive and incendiary political rhetoric, which is spreading hate and radicalization," he said.

The Interior CS noted that regardless of the motive behind the attack, no Kenyan should be harmed because of their beliefs or political position.

"We wish Rachel a quick recovery and grace to her family as they come to terms with this dreadful act. The Government, led by President William Ruto, will assist the family to ensure Rachel gets the best possible treatment," he said.

The Interior CS was accompanied during the hospital visit by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and other senior security officials

The incident has sparked widespread concern over political intolerance and violence, with calls growing for swift investigations and accountability for those behind the attack.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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