Uganda: Museveni Signs Sovereignty Act As First Law of Seventh Term

President Museveni has signed the Protection of Sovereignty Act, 2026 into law, making it the first legislation assented to during his seventh constitutional term in office.

The law was signed just five days after Museveni's May 12 inauguration at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, marking a swift legislative start to a new term the President has described as one focused on stricter accountability and intensified government action.

According to State House, the new law is designed to strengthen Uganda's ability to safeguard its national interests and political independence amid growing regional and global geopolitical pressures.

"The Act is intended to provide for the protection of the sovereignty of the people of Uganda; designate the Department responsible for peace and security in the Ministry responsible for Internal Affairs as the implementing authority; provide for the registration and regulation of agents of foreign entities; regulate funding and other forms of assistance to such agents; and for related matters," State House said.

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The legislation establishes a legal framework for monitoring and regulating individuals, organisations and entities operating on behalf of foreign interests within Uganda. It also places implementation responsibilities under departments responsible for peace and security within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Government officials say the law seeks to ensure that foreign-supported activities and partnerships remain aligned with Uganda's national priorities and constitutional order.

Political and legal observers view the legislation as part of broader efforts by the government to reinforce state control over governance processes and reduce what authorities describe as undue external influence in domestic affairs.

State House said the law is expected to "strengthen Uganda's capacity to safeguard its independence in national decision-making processes, while further entrenching the constitutional principle that governance and development priorities remain anchored in national interest."

Officials further argue that the legislation will improve institutional coordination, clarify the exercise of state authority and support ongoing governance reforms aimed at strengthening stability and accountability across public institutions.

Beyond security and governance concerns, government strategists say the law is intended to protect Uganda's policy space as the country expands engagement with regional and international partners.

"The law is seen as complementing Uganda's broader development agenda, particularly in advancing economic transformation, improving public sector efficiency, and safeguarding national policy space as the country continues to engage with regional and international partners," officials said.

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The signing of the law comes at a time when several African governments are increasingly debating foreign influence, international funding mechanisms and the role of external actors in domestic political and civic processes.

By assenting to the legislation within days of beginning a fresh term, Museveni has signaled that questions of sovereignty, security oversight and state control over foreign-linked operations will remain central priorities during the next five years of his administration.