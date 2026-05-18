Rwanda On Alert As Ebola Outbreak Is Declared Global Emergency

17 May 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

The Ministry of Health has said it is closely monitoring the Ebola outbreak reported in neighboring DR Congo, assuring the public that health personnel are "on alert to ensure early detection and rapid response."

In a statement on Sunday, May 17, the ministry said no case has been reported in the country.

ALSO READ: Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared a global health emergency

Surveillance systems have been strengthened as a precautionary measure, alongside increased screening and vigilance at entry points along the border with DR Congo.

"The Ministry of Health will continue to work with national, regional, and international partners to protect the health and safety of people in Rwanda," part of the statement reads.

The World Health Organization on Sunday declared the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda a global health emergency of international concern.

As of Saturday, 246 cases had been confirmed in DR Congo, with 80 deaths. One death has been reported in Uganda.

In the Congolese town of Goma, near Rwanda's border, one case has been confirmed.

The current outbreak was caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, one of six strains of the highly infectious disease.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.