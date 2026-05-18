Rwanda On Alert As Ebola Outbreak Is Declared Global Emergency

The Ministry of Health has said it is closely monitoring the Ebola outbreak reported in neighboring DR Congo, assuring the public that health personnel are "on alert to ensure early detection and rapid response."

In a statement on Sunday, May 17, the ministry said no case has been reported in the country.

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Surveillance systems have been strengthened as a precautionary measure, alongside increased screening and vigilance at entry points along the border with DR Congo.

"The Ministry of Health will continue to work with national, regional, and international partners to protect the health and safety of people in Rwanda," part of the statement reads.

The World Health Organization on Sunday declared the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda a global health emergency of international concern.

As of Saturday, 246 cases had been confirmed in DR Congo, with 80 deaths. One death has been reported in Uganda.

In the Congolese town of Goma, near Rwanda's border, one case has been confirmed.

The current outbreak was caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, one of six strains of the highly infectious disease.