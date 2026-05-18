Rwanda: Western Province Expands Fruit Tree Planting to End Malnutrition

Western Province is intensifying efforts to promote fruit tree planting as part of measures aimed at reducing malnutrition and stunting among children, officials have said.

The initiative seeks to increase the availability and accessibility of nutritious fruits such as avocados, mangoes, guavas, and papayas, which are rich in vitamins and minerals essential for healthy growth and development, according to local authorities.

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Jean Bosco Ntibitura, Governor of Western Province, emphasized the renewed efforts as a key strategy in combating malnutrition through improving nutrition and dietary diversity.

"We believe that planting five fruit trees for every household will improve nutrition and help prevent diseases related to malnutrition," he said, advising residents to prioritize home consumption instead of selling all the harvest.

According to the governor, children remain the main focus in efforts to prevent stunting, which continues to affect several districts in Western Province.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) shows that Ngororero District has a stunting rate of 35.8 percent, ranking among the districts most affected nationwide.

NISR data also indicates that Rutsiro has a stunting rate of 33.8 percent, Karongi 33.5 percent, and Rubavu 33.1 percent.

At the national level, stunting prevalence dropped from 33 percent in 2020 to 27 percent in 2025.

In Rutsiro District, for example, more than 290,000 fruit trees have been planted over the past two years, with the district targeting to plant over 450,000 fruit trees by June 2027.

"We believe the fruit trees will improve nutrition and household food security through increased access to nutritious fruits," Emmanuel Uwizeyimana, the district's Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, told The New Times.

He also highlighted that the trees will also help increase household income through the sale of fruits and related products.

"Increased income from fruit production will strengthen the purchasing power of households, enabling families to afford other essential food items and basic needs, thereby improving overall household nutrition and wellbeing," the vice mayor said.

Protais Habanabakize, director of programme development at Action pour la Protection de l'Environnement et la Promotion des Filières Agricoles (APEFA), one of the district development partners, said the initiative reflects a strong commitment to improving nutrition and promoting healthier diets among households.

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The Five Fruit Trees per Household initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) targets to plant more than 6.4 million edible fruit trees, with a total budget of Rwf 18 billion, aimed at increasing household incomes, and enhancing climate resilience across the country.

It targets the districts of Rutsiro, Ngororero, Nyamasheke, Gicumbi, Ngoma, Kayonza, Kirehe, Nyaruguru, Nyamagabe, Rubavu, and the City of Kigali.

"The five fruit trees per household initiative is expected to help reduce stunting and malnutrition in districts with high prevalence rates," Habanabakize said.

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Local residents like Speciose Barayavuga from Musasa Sector in Rutsiro District welcomed the initiative saying it has helped change long-held perceptions that fruits are only for well-to-do families.

"We used to focus only on having a full plate of a meal without paying attention to fruit consumption," Barayavuga narrated.

"In rural areas, many of us believed fruits were not important, but awareness campaigns have changed such mindset. That was not part of our understanding before."