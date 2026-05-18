South Africa: Former North West Premier Bushy Maape Dies - South African News Briefs - May 18, 2026

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African National Congress.
18 May 2026
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Former North West Premier Bushy Maape Dies

The African National Congress (ANC) has paid tribute to veteran politician and former North West Premier, Bushy Maape, reports EWN. The ANC described Maape as a humble, ethical, and disciplined leader. Maape died at the age of 68 in Johannesburg after a short illness. He led the North West province during one of its most difficult periods, after it was placed under administration due to poor governance. The ANC said that he dedicated his life to the liberation struggle, the development of South Africans, and the empowerment of communities through education.

Brown Mogotsi in Court Over Alleged Staged Assassination Plot

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Self-proclaimed South African Police Service informant Brown Mogotsi is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court after being arrested for allegedly staging an assassination attempt against himself in Vosloorus last November, reports SABC News. Mogotsi is a central figure in allegations of corruption, political interference, and leaks of confidential police information. He is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice, stemming from a shooting incident which took place in Vosloorus, south-east of Johannesburg. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said investigators have linked the firearm used in the incident to several other serious crimes, including murder and attempted murder.

Three Killed in Franschhoek Mass Shooting

Police in the Western Cape are investigating another mass shooting after three people were killed and two others wounded in Franschhoek in the Cape Winelands, reports EWN. The victims included three men who were declared dead at the scene. A woman and another man sustained gunshot wounds. The shooting comes a day after another deadly attack in the West Bank in which four people were killed and a seven-year-old child was wounded. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said provincial serious violent crimes detectives are leading the investigation, with no arrests made and the motive still unknown.

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