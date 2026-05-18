Egypt, Eritrea Sign Maritime Transport Pact, Declare Red Sea Security Exclusive to Littoral States

17 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Asmara — Egypt and Eritrea signed a maritime transport cooperation agreement on Saturday to launch a shipping line connecting their ports, as Cairo declared that the security of the Red Sea remains the exclusive responsibility of its littoral states.

The agreement was signed in the Eritrean capital in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki during a visit by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir. Al-Wazir stated that the maritime pact and new shipping route will enhance logistical connectivity, support trade, and maximise the strategic locations of both nations. He added that Egypt is prepared to transfer its expertise in railways, ports, and maritime transport to support bilateral economic integration.

Addressing regional security, Abdelatty emphasised that the governance and security of the Red Sea are tied directly to the national security of bordering nations, asserting that non-littoral parties must not be involved in related arrangements or understandings. He confirmed Cairo's support for Eritrea's vision on Red Sea management, which stresses the unity and sovereignty of bordering states.

Reviewing developments in Sudan and Somalia, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's position on maintaining stability in the Horn of Africa, describing the region as a direct extension of Egyptian national security. He affirmed Egypt's full support for Eritrea's sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside a broader commitment to supporting national state institutions across the region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Acting on directives from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Egyptian ministers were accompanied by a private sector delegation. The business representatives met with Afwerki to explore commercial partnerships in priority sectors such as mining, transport, pharmaceuticals, and fisheries, as well as Egyptian-led capacity-building and training programmes for Eritrean cadres.

Afwerki, who requested his greetings be conveyed to Sisi, praised Egypt's active role in supporting security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. Highlighting the historical relations between the countries, the Eritrean president expressed a commitment to advancing political, economic, and security coordination for mutual benefit.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.