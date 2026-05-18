Egypt, Eritrea Sign Maritime Transport Pact, Declare Red Sea Security Exclusive to Littoral States

Asmara — Egypt and Eritrea signed a maritime transport cooperation agreement on Saturday to launch a shipping line connecting their ports, as Cairo declared that the security of the Red Sea remains the exclusive responsibility of its littoral states.

The agreement was signed in the Eritrean capital in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki during a visit by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir. Al-Wazir stated that the maritime pact and new shipping route will enhance logistical connectivity, support trade, and maximise the strategic locations of both nations. He added that Egypt is prepared to transfer its expertise in railways, ports, and maritime transport to support bilateral economic integration.

Addressing regional security, Abdelatty emphasised that the governance and security of the Red Sea are tied directly to the national security of bordering nations, asserting that non-littoral parties must not be involved in related arrangements or understandings. He confirmed Cairo's support for Eritrea's vision on Red Sea management, which stresses the unity and sovereignty of bordering states.

Reviewing developments in Sudan and Somalia, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's position on maintaining stability in the Horn of Africa, describing the region as a direct extension of Egyptian national security. He affirmed Egypt's full support for Eritrea's sovereignty and territorial integrity, alongside a broader commitment to supporting national state institutions across the region.

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Acting on directives from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Egyptian ministers were accompanied by a private sector delegation. The business representatives met with Afwerki to explore commercial partnerships in priority sectors such as mining, transport, pharmaceuticals, and fisheries, as well as Egyptian-led capacity-building and training programmes for Eritrean cadres.

Afwerki, who requested his greetings be conveyed to Sisi, praised Egypt's active role in supporting security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. Highlighting the historical relations between the countries, the Eritrean president expressed a commitment to advancing political, economic, and security coordination for mutual benefit.