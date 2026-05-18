South Africa: Major Routes Reopen in Western Cape After Severe Weather

Major national routes in the Western Cape, including the N1 and N2, have been reopened and are operating close to normal capacity following recent severe weather, signalling significant progress in recovery efforts across the province.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, said progress has been made in recovery, with mop-up operations and infrastructure restoration continuing in several affected areas.

"Restoration efforts are ongoing, particularly in areas affected by infrastructure damage, electricity outages, and displacement of communities. Electricity restoration remains a key focus area, with approximately 62% of affected areas now reconnected.

"Eskom teams are actively working to restore supply in the Cape Winelands and Theewaterskloof areas, where high-voltage infrastructure sustained significant damage," Bredell said.

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He added that humanitarian relief efforts are continuing across the province, with thousands of residents receiving relief in the form of food parcels, cooked meals, water, blankets, and hygiene supplies. Emergency shelters also remain operational in several districts, providing support to displaced individuals and families.

"Government acknowledges the challenges still faced by affected communities, particularly regarding access to clean drinking water, electricity and safe shelter. Municipalities and disaster response teams are working closely with partners, including NGOs and community organisations, to address these needs," the MEC said.

While conditions are expected to remain stable over the weekend, the South African Weather Service has indicated the possibility of another weather system developing early next week, with rainfall expected primarily in the Overberg and Garden Route regions.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, with preparedness measures being strengthened in anticipation of further adverse conditions.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Bredell are scheduled to conduct an aerial assessment of the affected areas on Monday. This will be followed by a formal briefing and media engagement to guide decisions on recovery, reconstruction and funding support.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and make use of available support services.

The Western Cape Provincial Government reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all affected communities receive the necessary assistance as recovery operations continue.