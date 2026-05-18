Sudan Airways Resumes Historic Hajj Role After Nine-Year Suspension

Port Sudan, May 17, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan Airways (SudanAir), the national carrier, resumed its historic role in transporting Hajj pilgrims after a nine-year suspension, operating its first flight carrying 100 pilgrims from Port Sudan International Airport to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah.

Director General of Sudan Airways Captain Mazen Al-Awad described the flight as a major step marking the return of the national carrier to its longstanding role in transporting pilgrims for the 1447 AH Hajj season.

He said the resumption of flights reflects the company's commitment to providing safe and comfortable air travel through integrated operational arrangements and dedicated crews.

Al-Awad expressed appreciation to official institutions and partners who contributed to the success of the initiative, noting that the return of the national carrier would help support the national economy and reaffirming the company's commitment to further developing Sudan Airways for a better future for Sudan.

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He added that the airline had provided all necessary facilities to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease.

For his part, Sudan Airways Hajj official Al-Amin Abdel Sadig described the return of the national carrier to transporting pilgrims as an important step, praising the efforts of all those who contributed to the initiative, particularly the Ministers of Finance and Religious Affairs and Endowments, as well as the acting Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Hajj and Umrah.