Zimbabwe: MCAZ Applauds Police, Vigilant Members of Public in Fight Against Counterfeit and Harmful Medicines

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has hailed the police and members of the public for their vigilance in the sustained fight against fake, substandard, unregistered and illegally manufactured medicines in the country.

The medicines regulator thanked stakeholders through a statement at the weekend following last week's arrest of a suspect at a backyard pharmaceutical laboratory in Zimre Park, Ruwa, leading to the recovery of 'medicines', manufacturing and packaging equipment.

"The MCAZ commends members of the public for providing a crucial tip-off which led to the uncovering of an illegal medicine manufacturing operation in Zimre Park, Harare.

"The Authority extends sincere appreciation to the Zimbabwe Republic Police and vigilant members of the public whose cooperation continues to strengthen the fight against counterfeit, substandard, unregistered, and illegally manufactured medicines in Zimbabwe," MCAZ said.

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"During the operation, authorities recovered modern manufacturing equipment including capsule filling machines, blister packing machines, and capsule polishing machines."

The latest development follows a similar complaint received in 2025 regarding the suspected sale of medicines by Organicare, prompting MCAZ inspectors, working together with the ZRP, conducting an investigation which exposed the illegal manufacturing of medicines in a residential area.

The probe further revealed that most of the capsules distributed to unsuspecting consumers contained crushed nut shells (mateko/makoko enzungu) and other unverified substances, misleading the public with false health claims. The suspects were arrested and referred for prosecution.

The company, which operated from premises along Jason Moyo Avenue, produced unregistered complementary medicines which were confiscated, resulting in conviction of those involved.

MCAZ strongly warned members of the public against purchasing medicines from unlicensed premises or unverified sources.

"Illegal medicines pose a serious risk to public health and safety," the regulator noted.