Zimbabwe: Over 70 Smuggled Vehicles Seized in Major Clampdown

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) last month seized over 70 vehicles that were smuggled into the country without being declared.

The dragnet undertaken with assistance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) aimed at stopping smuggled cars from evading import duty at points of entry.

This, according to officials, has prejudiced the government of revenue, and porous points of entry coupled with corruption have prolonged the vice.

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NPAZ Deputy Prosecutor-General, Chris Mutangadura, said some of the motor vehicles were brought into the country through the misuse of the Temporary Import Permit (TIP).

"Last month the police surrendered to us 70 motor vehicles that were improperly brought into Zimbabwe without being declared. Some were brought on TIP by people who are known as South Africans but at the end of the day they were found on our roads," said Mutangadura.

Last year the authorities raised alarm over the increase of vehicles in the country which are improperly entering from South Africa. The luxury vehicles are then processed into other neighbouring countries, with some ending up on the Zimbabwean markets.

The clampdown on the vehicles that were smuggled into the country is also part of the NPAZ's seizure and forfeiture of assets possessed through questionable means and corruption.

Mutangadura said last year the NPAZ recovered US$51 million in illicit wealth and is expecting an increase in 2026.

"In 2025 we got about US$51 million. Our target is supposed to be US$45 million," said Mutangadura.

When quizzed on individuals that the NPAZ might be tracking for recovery purposes, Mutangadura said: "There are instances where we forfeit something not because it is forfeited from other individuals, like properties which are instruments of offences.

"We forfeit without mentioning the name of a defendant."