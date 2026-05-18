Namibia: Health Ministry to Start Issuing Monthly Medicine Delivery Updates

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says national pharmaceutical stock levels currently stand at an estimated 60%, with several essential medicines still understocked or out of stock across public healthcare facilities.

Health minister Esperance Luvindao said in a national health update on Sunday that the ministry will now begin issuing monthly reports on pharmaceutical and clinical product deliveries as part of efforts to improve transparency and stabilise supply levels.

The latest update comes against a backdrop of ongoing reports of medicine shortages in public health facilities.

The ministry said the current service level reflects the total quantity supplied as a percentage of the quantity ordered by health facilities nationwide, while the national target remains at a minimum of 80% stock availability.

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"At this current service level of supplies, this being the total quantity supplied as a percent of the quantity ordered by the health facilities countrywide, several essential products are understocked or out of stock, warranting emergency and direct procurement to provide for these products in the short term, and bulk supplies to stabilise and maintain stocks over the long term," Luvindao said.

She said supplies received at the Central Medical Stores between 27 April and 15 May form part of ongoing interventions aimed at improving availability of essential medicines and health commodities.

It added that some deliveries may appear lower as they are intended to supplement existing stock, while certain suppliers are delivering in batches based on production schedules and availability.

The ministry further said it has already secured quantities equivalent to nine months of stock and above for some products, while urgent procurement has been undertaken for others to address immediate shortages.

Among items delivered to the Central Medical Store were Propofol injections, Carbamazepine tablets, Doxycycline capsules, Hydroxyurea capsules, Ciprofloxacin infusion, Ondansetron injections, blood glucose test strips, baby napkins, oxygen humidifiers, multivitamin syrup, urine collectors and dressing materials.

The ministry said some items are expected to last between one and 14 months depending on demand and existing inventory levels.