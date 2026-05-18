Namibian Football Mourns Kumi Umati

Namibian football was hit by another tragedy after former Tigers and South West Africa star Johannes 'Kumi' Umati died in the capital on Tuesday.

Umati's death comes only a few weeks after it was announced that his beloved Tigers were relegated from the premiership, as well as only a few weeks after the death of another football great, Hans 'Alu' Hummel, who starred for African Stars, Blue Waters and Orlando Pirates.

Umati, renowned for his no-nonsense defending during his heyday, was considered one of the icons of the Katutura-based Ingweinyama.

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He is described by his former teammate and captain Mentos 'Metu' Hipondoka as a fighter and true leader.

"I joined Tigers together with Kumi in the mid 70s. We first started in the reserve team before we were promoted together to the first team," says Hipondoka.

"He was such a remarkable player. Like myself, he first started as a forward before he was switched to the midfield, before he finally converted into a top class fullback."

Hipondoka says Umati was cut out to play for the famous blue and white outfit.

"Kumi had an unbelievable fighting spirit and he hated to lose. He would often play through injury. He once cut off a plaster and declared himself fit to play," Hipondoka says.

Umati was a defender opposition forwards preferred to avoid.

Unlike other defenders, Kumi had the build of a striker or midfielder.

Given his physique, it was hard to believe that he was such a strong and brave player - never one to pull out of a tackle.

I had the privilege to play alongside Umati, first during the mid 70s and again in the 1980s, and I too tasted one of those tackles during a practice match at Namutoni Primary School.

Umati's tackles were legendary. Players of the Kuisebmond-based outfit Blue Waters are said to have always felt the effects of Umati's tackling during their trips to the city.The players were left so battered that supporters began questioning the team's high number of injuries. The injured players blamed Umati's heavy tackling.

This prompted a Blue Waters official to visit the Tigers changing room during a return match at the coast, demanding to see the man responsible. Upon meeting him, the official was shocked by the defender's stature. Impressed, he handed Umati cash from his pocket as a token of admiration.

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Umati was also admired for his level of fitness.

"Kumi was, without hesitation, the fittest player in our team during our time. He was always conditioned to play and he would cover up for his teammates," he says.

"He would constantly launch attacks from the back. It wasn't a secret where he got the energy from because he was someone who loved running long distance."

Hipondoka says his teammate loved the physical part of the training.

Tigers consistently produced football gems, and Umati was one of those players, representing the then South West Africa in both the provincial Currie Cup and Impala Cup.

Tigers produced other star players like Dahle Stephanus, Oubaas Pogisho, Forresta Nicodemus, Issy Naruseb, Steve Haihambo, Mentos Hipondoka, Bandike Ochurub and Gray Uumati.

Players like Umati, who coached Tigers at one point, are not forgotten easily.

He has left a lasting impression on the country's football.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.