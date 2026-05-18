Uganda Will Buy Shares in Regional Refinery - Museveni Tells Dangote

President Museveni has expressed Uganda's support for a proposed regional oil refinery project following talks with Nigerian billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote on strengthening East Africa's energy and industrial cooperation.

During the meeting held at State Lodge Nakasero, President Museveni said Uganda was ready to support the establishment of a large regional refinery in East Africa as part of broader efforts to promote economic integration and value addition across the continent.

"We shall support Mr. Dangote, and we are ready to buy shares in the regional refinery because our goal is regional integration and industrial development," President Museveni said.

The President emphasized that Africa must move away from exporting raw materials and instead focus on processing its resources locally in order to create jobs, build industries, and strengthen economies.

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"We have always been against the export of unprocessed raw materials. That is why Uganda insisted on having a refinery as part of our oil development strategy," he noted.

President Museveni explained that Uganda's oil journey had taken longer because the government insisted on ensuring the country benefits from value addition before exporting crude oil.

He said Uganda's planned refinery in Hoima would continue alongside broader regional discussions aimed at establishing a larger East African refinery capable of serving multiple countries.

"We have no problem supporting a broader regional refinery that can guarantee energy security for the region while Uganda also develops its own refinery," he said.

The President further noted that regional cooperation would enable East African countries to benefit more from shared infrastructure and industrial projects.

"If East Africa works together, these projects become more viable and beneficial to all our people," he added.

The discussions followed recent engagements between Mr. Dangote and East African leaders during the Africa We Build Summit 2026, where proposals for a major regional refinery were discussed.

The proposed project, estimated at between $15 billion and $17 billion, is expected to have a refining capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day and serve markets in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and other countries in the region.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Dangote said his team was assessing possible locations for the refinery, including Tanga, Mombasa, and Lamu, while consultations with regional governments continue.

"This is a continuation of discussions we held with regional leaders in Nairobi. We want to establish a refinery that can support East Africa's growing energy needs," Mr. Dangote said.

He noted that the refinery would process crude oil from different sources across the region and help reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

Mr. Dangote also assured President Museveni that the project would create employment opportunities for East Africans.

"Jobs will not be a problem. In our refinery in Nigeria, we employ people from many nationalities, and East Africans will also benefit from this project," he said.

He further invited officials from Uganda's energy sector to visit the Dangote refinery in Nigeria for further discussions and technical engagement.

Mr. Dangote also congratulated President Museveni upon his inauguration, wishing him good health and success during his new term in office.

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"I congratulate Your Excellency upon your inauguration and pray that the Almighty God keeps you safe, healthy and strong as you continue leading Uganda," Mr. Dangote said.

Meanwhile, Irene Bateebe, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, said Uganda's refinery plans remain commercially viable due to the country's quality crude oil and the growing regional market.

She said Uganda would continue engaging stakeholders and partners on both the national refinery project and wider regional energy cooperation initiatives.

The proposed regional refinery is expected to strengthen East Africa's energy security, support industrialization, and complement ongoing infrastructure projects such as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) linking Hoima in Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania.