Uganda: EACOP Champions Skills Transfer As Uganda Prepares for Sustainable Growth

As Uganda prepares for first oil production in July 2026, the country's oil and gas sector is entering a transformative phase driven by skills development, capacity building, and national empowerment.

During the third Oil and Gas Skills Expo 2026 at Makerere University, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring Ugandans acquire transferable skills that can support growth across the wider economy.

Speaking at the Expo, Andrew Mafabi emphasized the need for universities and vocational institutions to redesign curricula with a stronger focus on practical training to produce graduates who are ready for both the oil and gas industry and other sectors.

"The challenge for us as nationalists is ensuring our education system remains relevant," Mafabi said. "We need to shift toward hands-on experience. Looking at successful international vocational training models, it is clear that we must rethink how we prepare African graduates so they possess the exact skills demanded by the market."

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Mafabi also highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between technical knowledge and practical experience. He noted that while Ugandans possess the required technical skills, exposure to real-world operations remains essential.

"As nationals, we have the skills, but the biggest challenge has been experience. That is why we are investing in attachments, overseas training, and practical exposure. For example, 141 trainees were taken abroad to acquire advanced skills that will be vital in operating the pipeline," he explained.

The Expo further demonstrated how investments in oil and gas are creating opportunities beyond the energy sector. Businesses ranging from hospitality providers to technology companies such as DStv are benefiting from increased demand linked to worker camps and infrastructure development.

Adding to the discussion, Rubondo Ernest said the Expo theme, "From Oil and Gas to the Wider Economy: Transferable Skills Driving Sustainable Growth," reflects Uganda's current stage of industrial development.

He explained that as the sector transitions from heavy infrastructure construction to commercial oil production, employment levels may gradually decline. However, the skills acquired in oil and gas remain highly valuable across multiple industries including construction, aviation, manufacturing, and hospitality.

"The standards in the oil and gas sector are admired by other industries. Skills such as plumbing, electrical installation, welding, scaffolding, and heavy goods vehicle driving are transferable to the wider economy," Rubondo noted.

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Uganda's local content strategy has already produced significant results. More than 21,000 direct jobs have been created in the sector, with 86% occupied by Ugandans. In addition, over 50,000 indirect jobs and 140,000 induced jobs have been generated.

More than 14,000 Ugandans have also received training and certification through partnerships involving government agencies, oil companies, and institutions such as Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba and Busoga Polytechnic Institute.

Globally recognized certifications including OPITO, EICTB, and City & Guilds are helping position Ugandan professionals to compete in international labor markets.

Uganda's approach mirrors successful strategies adopted by established oil-producing countries such as Norway, which invested heavily in local workforce development during its oil boom to create a globally competitive talent pool.

Importantly, Uganda's proactive skills development strategy also supports future opportunities in renewable energy and green industries. Skills acquired in oil and gas, including engineering, welding, and health and safety management, are highly transferable to emerging energy sectors.