Botswana: Mogae - The President Who Was Beyond Protocol

From left, Chairman of Daily Trust, Kabiru Yusuf, former President of Botswana and Chair of Prize Committee, Hon. Festus Mogae, Daily Trust's Associate Director and Prize Committee secretary, Aliu Akoshile, member for North Africa, Ambassador Mona Omar, member for West Africa, Amadou Mahtar Ba, former Prime Minister of Tanzania and immediate past Chair of Prize Committee, Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, and member for Southern Africa, Ms. Gwen Lister, at a meeting in Dar es Salam, November 13, 2017

Botswana is quieter this week. Not because its people are silent, but because a statesman who carried the weight of a nation has gone to rest. The passing of His Excellency Festus Gontebanye Mogae reminds us that true leadership does not need to shout to be heard. It speaks, and its echo travels far.

I first met former President Mogae in January 2013, and within minutes I understood why he was a leader beyond protocol. _Daily Trust_ had invited him to Abuja to chair its 12th annual lecture series, the _Daily Trust_ Dialogue, which debuted in 2002. As coordinator of the Dialogue since 2008, my mandate was clear: to bring to the table voices that could speak to Africa’s conscience and stretch its imagination of what was possible.

In early 2012, the planning committee chaired by Malam Kabiru Yusuf—Chairman of Media Trust Limited, publisher of _Daily Trust_, _Aminiya_, and _Teen Trust_, and owner of TrustTV and Trust Radio—began selecting the special guests. Once we settled on former President Mogae, the challenge was reaching him quickly. That connection came through Lt. Gen. L.M. Fisher (rtd), then High Commissioner of Botswana to Nigeria, whose support proved invaluable. He introduced me to former President Mogae’s private secretary, Mr. O. Rhee Hetanang—a diligent diplomat whose courtesy seemed to flow directly from his principal. From that first exchange, I knew I was dealing with an office where substance mattered more than ceremony.

Over the next months, Rhee and I planned the trip with clinical precision, down to the minute, until he was satisfied nothing had been left to chance. Former President Mogae was booked on South African Airways, which had no direct flight to Abuja. So I flew to Lagos to receive him at Murtala Muhammed International Airport. It was on that tarmac that the idea of a “president beyond protocol” became real. We had arranged diplomatic courtesies through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Department of State Services. Yet when he stepped off the aircraft, he carried his own luggage, without a trace of the airs of a global statesman.

It was an anti-climax in the best sense. Here was the third President of Botswana and the inaugural laureate of the $5 million Mo Ibrahim Prize for African Leadership, exchanging pleasantries with the protocol team as if we were old acquaintances.

We flew to Abuja the next morning. On January 23, he presided over the _Daily Trust_ Dialogue with the calm authority of a man who had governed with restraint and foresight. The quiet humility I saw at Lagos airport stayed with the former president. It shaped his keynote address—measured, unflattering, and unafraid. He did not come to flatter Africa. He came to challenge it, speaking plainly about the cost of corruption, the dignity of democracy, and the courage required to say no to power when it turns corrosive.

The day after the Dialogue, I accompanied him back to Lagos for his return to Gaborone. Even in transit, his standing was evident. While we waited in the airport lounge, I asked how he was coping with life after the presidency. Smiling faintly, he unzipped his leather folder and handed me his itinerary logbook—a ten-page booklet mapping engagements from January to December 2013 across the continent and beyond. I wondered, almost aloud, when he found time to rest.

Daily Trust/Aliu Akoshile Right, former Prime Minister of Tanzania and immediate past Chair of Prize Committee, African of the Year award, Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim with the new Chair of the Prize Committee and former President of Botswana, Mr. Festus Mogae after the handing-over in Dar es Salaam, on November 13, 2017.

That first encounter set the tone for everything that followed. I had expected the walls of protocol. What I met was a man unburdened by the vanity of office. I did not realize then how quickly a warm rapport and mutual respect had taken root. When I bade him farewell at the boarding gate in Lagos, he held my hand firmly as he expressed deep satisfaction with the arrangements. I asked for his forbearance for any shortfall in our handling of his visit. He waved it aside with another round of commendation, reiterating his appreciation for everything _Daily Trust_ had done as host.

From then on, our relationship deepened. When Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim was about to complete his tenure as Chairman of the Prize Committee for the _Daily Trust African of the Year_ award—an award I served as Secretary for about ten years—the choice was clear. As we discussed a possible successor, our search turned naturally to former President Mogae. His name had featured among the nominees since 2014, and his record in and out of office made him the most suitable statesman to succeed Dr. Salim.

Reaching him in 2016 was not a challenge. The Board of Media Trust also visited Gaborone around this period, so we delivered the letter in person. He accepted without hesitation, citing his regard for Media Trust’s reputation and professional integrity. He formally assumed the chairmanship at the selection meeting in Dar es Salaam on November 13, 2017—a gathering that also served as a send-off for Dr. Salim. Present were Kabiru Yusuf, representing _Daily Trust_; Ambassador Mona Omar of Egypt; Mahtar Amadou Ba of Senegal; and Gwen Lister of Namibia.

Our closeness endured beyond the formalities of office. Even after I took early voluntary retirement from _Daily Trust_, he insisted I be present whenever he visited Abuja for the award ceremony or other engagements. That was the measure of the man: attentive to relationships, not just to roles.

Africa and the world have lost a gem. After leaving office, former President Mogae did not retreat into quiet comfort. He became a global voice for good governance, serving on the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Prize Committee and advising on anti-corruption across the continent. As Chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission for South Sudan, he gave his energy, time, and personal safety to the pursuit of peace in a fractured nation. He believed Africa deserved better than excuses, and he said so without malice, but with the moral authority of a man who had governed cleanly.

For many who listened to him in Abuja in 2013, his message lingered long after the applause. He reminded us that institutions matter more than individuals, that a free press is not an adversary but a guardrail, and that leadership is stewardship, not ownership.

While Botswana mourns a son, Africa mourns a rare example. Former President Mogae will be sorely missed by everyone he met and inspired. Here was a man who proved that power can be held without being intoxicated by it. As they say in his Setswana homeland, _“Dikgosi di a tsamaya, setshaba se sala.”_ Chiefs may pass, but the nation remains. May his example outlive him.