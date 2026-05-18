Somalia: Somaliland Condemns Strike Near UAE's Barakah Nuclear Facility

Hargeisa — Somaliland on Sunday strongly condemned a drone attack carried out near the Barakah Nuclear Facility in the United Arab Emirates, describing the incident as a serious threat to regional peace, stability and critical civilian infrastructure.

In an immediate press release issued by Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the government said it stood in "full solidarity" with the government and people of the UAE following the attack.

"The Republic of Somaliland considers this attack a dangerous violation that threatens regional peace, stability, and the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates," the statement said.

The ministry added that such attacks undermine international security and pose serious risks to civilian infrastructure across the region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Somaliland reaffirmed its support for efforts aimed at safeguarding the UAE's security and stability while reiterating its rejection of terrorism, violence and attacks targeting civilian facilities.

"The Government and people of the Republic of Somaliland reaffirm their full solidarity with the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates during this difficult moment," the statement added.

The Barakah Nuclear Facility, located in the Al Dhafra region of the UAE, is considered one of the Gulf region's most strategically important energy installations.

The UAE has faced growing regional security concerns in recent years amid rising tensions affecting maritime routes, energy infrastructure and critical facilities across the Middle East.

Somaliland and the UAE maintain close cooperation in areas including trade, maritime security, infrastructure development and investment. The UAE has played a major role in the development of Berbera Port through Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.

Analysts say Somaliland's statement reflects its increasing diplomatic engagement on regional security matters and its efforts to strengthen ties with Gulf partners.

Somaliland, which restored its statehood in 1991, has maintained relative stability and democratic governance in the Horn of Africa while seeking broader international partnerships and recognition.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)