Zimbabwe: Strengthening Football Systems and Institutions Crucial for Transforming Potential Into Excellence - Sanyatwe

AS Zimbabwe hosted the Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Elective Annual General Assembly in Harare at the weekend, a call was made to continue strengthening football systems and institutions to turn potential into sustained excellence.

Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Retired General Anselem Sanyatwe this Sunday affirmed that Southern Africa possessed immense football potential and what was missing were strong systems and institutions to turn the potential into reality.

"What remains essential is the continued strengthening of the systems and institutions that transform potential into sustained excellence," Sanyatwe said.

The minister told delegates that the Congress was "an indispensable platform for advancing this shared regional agenda which allows us to exchange ideas, deepen partnerships and collectively confront the challenges affecting football development in our region."

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Highlighting the importance of football and its impact on the region, Sanyatwe said: "We are deeply honoured as a nation, that Zimbabwe has once again been entrusted with hosting such a significant event on the COSAFA calendar.

"Your presence here is not only a reflection of the enduring bonds that unite us as a region, but also a strong confirmation of the growing confidence being restored in Zimbabwean football.

"We acknowledge with honour and humility the privilege and responsibility of hosting this distinguished gathering of Southern African football leadership."

"It is therefore satisfying that Zimbabwe's return to full participation in international football has been accompanied by renewed trust and confidence from our regional and continental partners."

In recent times, Zimbabwe has successfully hosted the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals, COSAFA competitions, and now, the COSAFA Congress.

"This is indeed clear vote of confidence in Zimbabwe, in ZIFA and in the renewed direction of our football..."

He also commended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi and his entire executive for an immense progress since its inception.

"We commend president Magwizi, his Executive Committee and the ZIFA Secretariat for the progress achieved to date.

"The government recognises the importance of a stable, transparent and forward-looking football association.

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"We encourage ZIFA to remain steadfast on this path of reform, unity, professionalism and delivery.

"As government, we shall continue supporting football within our mandate, while fully respecting the autonomy of the game and the statutes governing football administration," said Sanyatwe.

"Zimbabwe stands ready to play its full part in the development of football in the region. We are ready to host, partner, learn and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of the game," Sanyatwe said.