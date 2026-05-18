Zimbabwe: Chipinge Prison Inmate Escorted to Daughter's Lobola Ceremony

THERE were emotional scenes at Chipinge Prison after inmate Sarah Simango was granted permission to attend her daughter's lobola ceremony under escort.

Simango, who is serving a four-year sentence for robbery, was taken to Gaza medium density suburb to witness the traditional Ndau marriage rites between her daughter, Patience Sibiya, and Tafadzwa Usore's family.

She said being present was important to fulfilling her role as a mother.

"I thought I would miss this day and carry that regret forever. Being here today means everything to me and to my daughter," Simango said after the ceremony.

Usore paid the bride price and presented groceries in keeping with Ndau custom.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)'s Correctional Officer Grade One McDonald Garapo, Chipinge Prison's rehabilitation officer, attended the event and said it reflected the service's commitment to rehabilitation and dignity.

"Treating people with humanity is one of our core values. Today we are putting that value into action," Garapo said.

Simango returned to prison after the ceremony. Officials noted that the gesture has given other inmates hope that family obligations can be accommodated under escort where appropriate.