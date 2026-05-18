Rwanda: Equity Bank Joins Survivors in Remembrance, Urges Action Against Genocide Ideology

Equity Bank on May 16 visited Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, joining Rwanda in commemorating for 32nd time the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi while also standing in solidarity with survivors.

The delegation comprised Board members of Equity Group, Equity Group Foundation and Equity Bank Rwanda, as well as Equity Group executives.

The visit aimed to honour the lives of children, parents, and other victims killed during the 100 days of the Genocide.

The delegation paid tribute to more than 250,000 victims laid to rest at Kigali Genocide Memorial.

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Understanding history through remembrance

During the visit, participants were taken through the history of the memorial before touring its various sections.

Reflecting on the experience, Vasta Dushimumuremyi, who was born after the Genocide and is now employed at Equity Bank, said the visit was heartbreaking and difficult to comprehend, especially seeing how even children under the age of 10 were brutally killed.

She noted that young people should use such history as motivation to confront and fight against Genocide denial and ideology.

"What touched my heart most was seeing the young angels who were killed and imagining how much better this country could have been if they had lived. I personally understand why our government continues to preserve this memorial site," she said.

"As young people, we should not remain silent while people continue spreading Genocide ideology. We have a responsibility to fight against it."

Equity leadership comforts survivors, pledges support for a brighter future

Speaking during the commemoration, Equity Bank Rwanda Managing Director Hannington Namara comforted survivors and encouraged young people born after the Genocide to continue building a future anchored on unity and resilience.

"We came here to commemorate and to help heal wounds that many of our staff members and survivors still carry. Our government has worked hard to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again," he stated.

"There is nothing we can do to repay the RPF for stopping the Genocide, but we can all play a role in fighting Genocide ideology as we work together to build a better country."

Prof. Isaac Macharia, Non-Executive Chairman of Equity Group Board of Directors, said the tour helped him gain a deeper understanding of the tragic history Rwanda endured, while also challenging Equity staff members to reflect on their role in rebuilding the country.

"I can say that in just one afternoon, I have learned and fully contextualised Rwanda's history in a way I had never done before. I also understand that this subject touches everyone differently," he stated.

"But, if we believe that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance, both personally and collectively as the Equity family, then we must ask ourselves: what is our role in renewing this country? In whatever space we work, we have a calling to make our workplace a shining example of the new Rwanda -- a Rwanda built on tolerance, peace, and equality."

Understanding history and confronting denial

The history session was led by Serge Rugamba, a survivor currently working as a guide at Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Rugamba, who was under 10 years old during the Genocide, recalled painful memories of how discrimination and division were introduced even in schools before the killings escalated.

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He recounted how students at Sainte Famille School were separated based on ethnicity and how hateful language later evolved into violence, with some classmates being labelled as "insects" by perpetrators.

"I witnessed terrible things. I saw people being slaughtered in churches, and I survived death three times. Those memories can never leave me. Through such tragic history, I believe all of us have a responsibility, especially survivors, to continue sharing these testimonies as we move forward," he testified.

Genocide researcher and historian Tom Ndahiro, who was also present during the visit, reminded Equity family that the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was not accidental, but carefully planned over many years.

"As you learned during this tour, Genocide ideology started during the colonial period and was later fuelled by divisive political rhetoric. This lesson is not only for Rwanda but for the entire humanity. That is why remembrance is also prevention," he said.