Namibia: MTC Sets Up Temporary Okuryangava Outlet

MTC has commissioned a temporary containerised mobile retail outlet in Okuryangava, with plans already underway for a permanent facility expected to be completed by the end of September 2026, amid growing demand for services in high-density urban and peri-urban areas.

The temporary outlet is expected to operate in Okuryangava for the next four months while construction of the permanent facility is finalised, subject to approvals and compliance requirements.

MTC Chief Marketing, Communications, Branding and Sustainability Officer Tim Ekandjo said the temporary structure was introduced to ensure continued service accessibility in the area while the company finalises plans for the permanent outlet.

"Whilst plans for a more robust permanent fixed mobile home are in place in Okuryangava, we realised we still need to have a presence at this important vicinity to ensure that our services are accessible to the community, while we are finalising our plans for a more permanent structure," Ekandjo said.

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He said the expansion was driven by growing demand for telecommunications services in Windhoek's rapidly expanding population centres.

According to Ekandjo, Windhoek's population now stands at approximately 537 000 residents and is projected to grow by around 17 600 people annually, representing year-on-year growth of 3.39%.

"These figures are more than just statistics, but a reflection of a rapidly expanding customer base within one of Katutura's busiest and most active commercial catchment areas, which continues to attract high volumes of commuters, shoppers, and residents daily," he said.

"Against this backdrop, the introduction of the mobile home concept is aimed at bringing much-needed telecommunications services closer to the community, improving accessibility, convenience, and helping to bridge existing service gaps within the growing area."

The outlet will offer services including high-speed Wi-Fi, mobile plans and business solutions.

MTC said the rollout forms part of its broader strategy to expand access to telecommunications services across urban centres, semi-urban areas and emerging growth points.

The company also plans to commission additional mobile retail outlets in Okongo and Walvis Bay, while its existing outlet in Ongwediva will be relocated to a larger premises within Oshana Mall to cater for growing customer demand.

"MTC will continue to invest in retail infrastructure, expanding our national footprint while ensuring our network always delivers a quality service," Ekandjo said.