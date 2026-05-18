Egypt: At Least 17 Migrants Die After Boat Washes Ashore On Egypt's Mediterranean Coast

Matrouh, Egypt — At least 17 migrants died after a boat carrying people believed to have departed from Libya washed ashore on Egypt's western Mediterranean coast, Egyptian officials and local media said.

Prosecutors in Mersa Matruh launched an investigation into the cause of the deaths, the boat's route and the circumstances surrounding the voyage, while security and medical teams worked to identify the bodies and determine the nationalities of the victims.

Preliminary reports indicated that the vessel had left the Libyan coast carrying migrants from several countries, including Somalia and other African and Asian nations, underscoring the continued use of Libya as a major departure point for irregular migration toward Europe.

According to Egyptian media, the boat was first spotted near the coastal town of Sidi Barrani after residents reported seeing a rubber vessel washed onto the shore with bodies aboard.

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Search and rescue operations carried out by coast guard units and emergency services later recovered additional bodies, raising the death toll to 17, the reports said.

The victims were reported to include young people and children, while some were believed to be Egyptian nationals.

The incident has renewed attention on the dangers of irregular migration routes across North Africa, where thousands attempt each year to reach Europe aboard overcrowded and unsafe boats.

International organizations have repeatedly warned about the risks associated with such journeys and called for stronger awareness campaigns and safer, legal migration pathways.